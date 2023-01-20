Los Altos Police Searching for Missing Man; Suffers From Dementia

Police in Los Altos are looking for a missing 81-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, police said Steven Morris walked away from his home on Payne Drive in Los Altos.

He was last seen in the area of Miramonte and Fremont avenues.

Although Morris suffers from dementia. Police added that he knows his name and knows his wife's name is Joan.

Morris is white, stands 5'9" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and gray pants.

If located, please call 911 or contact Los Altos Police at (650) 947-2770.