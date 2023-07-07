Guaranteed income program for unhoused students in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County officials announced a new pilot program meant to help unhoused students make ends meet before they move on to college or start their careers.

State Senator Dave Cortese and Santa Clara County Board President Susan Ellenberg announced a guaranteed income program for unhoused high school seniors.

The program is expected to launch next summer and will pay a $1,200 monthly stipend to support 50 students.

According to the county, there are roughly 2,500 students experiencing homelessness.

Cortese, who also spearheaded a statewide initiative for guaranteed income projects, said the program is a way to end generational poverty.

“How can we, in good conscience, graduate all these young Californians into a life on the streets each year,” Cortese said in a press release. “This program is a guarantee of income, but it can also be a guarantee of upward mobility. This not only benefits the grant recipient, but eventually creates a legacy of prosperity for their children and future generations.”

The program will be funded by a $3 million allocation in the State Budget Act.