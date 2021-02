The Bay Area’s most expensive market for houses remains on the Peninsula. According to the real estate company Compass, Atherton is the priciest on the market with a median home price of over $6.3 million in 2020.

Atherton is followed by Pacific Heights in San Francisco, with a median home price of over $5.6 million.

Hillsborough ranks third on the list, followed by Belvedere and Los Altos Hills. The median price in those three cities is over $4 million.