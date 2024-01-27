Oakland

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Oakland home

By NBC Bay Area staff

Officers took a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside an Oakland residence following a shooting Friday evening, police said. 

The Oakland Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 9900 block of D Street just after 7 p.m. due to a report of gunfire. Upon arrival, a witness told police they had seen someone shooting a gun .

Officers found that the man had broken into a residence and barricaded himself inside. OPD said it then took him into custody on suspicion of burglary and firearm related offenses. 

An investigation into the incident is now underway, and the OPD asks anyone with information to reach out to 510-238-3326.

