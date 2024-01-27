Scotts Valley

Man found dead following parking lot crash in Scotts Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a parking lot car crash in Scotts Valley Saturday morning. 

The crash happened at around 8:40 a.m. in a lot on Kings Village Road, according to Scotts Valley Police. Officers found that a white Subaru had collided with an unoccupied and parked sedan. 

Officers found one man, identified as 63-year-old Richard Wells, dead inside the Subaru. It’s unclear if the cause of death was related to the crash itself. 

Police added that witnesses say the Subaru was driving erratically in the parking lot prior to the accident, but that the cause was still under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 831-440-5670.

