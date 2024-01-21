half moon bay

Man wounded in shooting at Half Moon Bay apartment complex

By Bay City News

A man was left injured after being shot at a Half Moon Bay apartment complex Saturday night, according to the San Mateo Country Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson said they received a call just after 7 p.m. about a shooting at the Moon Ridge apartments on the 2000 block of Miramontes Point Road. 

Arriving officers found a male victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, 

The male suspect was still at large as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday. 

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4911.

