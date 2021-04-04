Vallejo

Man Dies After Crashing Car Into Tree In Vallejo

Further investigation revealed the man was a wanted parolee and was driving a stolen vehicle out of Walnut Creek

fatal crash generic ap images1
AP

A 32-year-old man died in Vallejo on Saturday after crashing the car he was driving into a tree to get away from police officers, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a car parked near Redwood Street and Chenin Blanc Place around 6 a.m., according to a statement from the Vallejo Police Department.

The suspect, whose name is not being released until family is notified, drove off when officers approached the car. Officers chased the suspect on Columbus Parkway until he drove the car into a tree and died at the scene, police said.

Further investigation revealed the man was a wanted parolee and was driving a stolen vehicle out of Walnut Creek.

