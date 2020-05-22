Man, Dog Drown After Pickup Veers Off Roadway in Novato: CHP

A man and dog drowned Thursday evening after a truck they were in went into Pacheco Pond in the community of Bel Marin Keys in unincorporated Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck was parked in the parking lot at the pond off Bel Marin Keys Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. with a man, woman and dog inside. When they started to drive away, the truck fishtailed, made a U-turn and went into the pond, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.

Both people grabbed onto the tailgate of the truck, which was not submerged by then, Barclay said. But the dog started swimming away. The man went after the dog, went under water and did not resurface, according to Barclay.

The woman was rescued and taken to a hospital. The man and dog were pronounced dead at the scene. Both bodies were recovered, Barclay said.