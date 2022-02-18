San Francisco

Man Hospitalized Following Shooting in SF's Mission District: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco police are investigating after a man was shot in the Mission District Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m., police officers responded to the area of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man inside a car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco police said their officers remain on scene as they continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco police’s 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

