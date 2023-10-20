Man who posted signs about drugs at SF encampment arrested

A man who posted signs about drugs at his encampment across the street from a San Francisco school has been arrested.

Jonathan Adam Moore was taken into custody just after noon Friday after officers gave him an order to move.

The incident happened on 9th Avenue, just across the street from Stella Maris Academy.

San Francisco police officers and a crew from the city department of public works were clearing out the encampment.

Earlier in the morning, SFPD officers came by the site and talked with Moore and told him to clear out of the site by 12:15 p.m. Moore did not and he was taken into custody.

During NBC Bay Area’s interview with Moore Thursday, he told reporter Sergio Quintana about his signs, advertising free drugs.

He also confirmed that he's listed on the California sex offender's registry for a conviction in 1997.

He also talked about a stay away order he has against him that was filed by the San Francisco Fire Department on behalf of fire station 31.

According to officers on scene, Moore was on probation for violating that stay away order.

So, when he did not comply with their orders to move for creating a public nuisance, they arrested him because of the probation violation.

Moore’s arrest comes as San Francisco beat cops have now been issued new guidance for handling street encampments after a panel of judges from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals clarified an injunction issued in a lawsuit filed by the Homeless Coalition and the ACLU against the city.

