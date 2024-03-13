Man, woman arrested for allegedly robbing banks in the Bay Area, Northern California

A man and a woman suspected of robbing multiple banks in the Bay Area and Northern California have been arrested, San Jose police announced Wednesday.

Police believe Antioch residents Brandon Lopez, 37, and Tamara Bush, 43, are responsible for at least six bank robberies or attempted bank robberies in the cities of San Jose, Milpitas, Fremont, Modesto and Sacramento.

The bank robbery in San Jose happened on Feb. 12 along the 500 block of West Capitol Expressway, police said.

A male suspect entered the bank, handed a note to a teller and demanded money, according to police. The suspect took off with more than $1,000 in cash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose police detectives identified Lopez as the primary suspect in the bank robbery. During the course of their investigation, they connected Lopez to the five other bank robberies or attempted bank robberies.

Bush was identified as the getaway driver in all six robberies, police said.

A search warrant was served at Lopez's Antioch home on March 6, police said. Authorities found an unregistered loaded Glock and ammunition.

Lopez and Bush were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on robbery charges, according to police. They are awaiting additional charges in other counties.