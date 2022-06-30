Marin County Fair Returns to In-Person Event for First Time Since 2019

The Marin County Fair in San Rafael returns to an in person event Thursday for the first time since 2019.

The outdoor-only event with the theme "So Happy Together" runs through July 4 at the county fairgrounds on Avenue of the Flags.

The Marin County Department of Cultural Services says it is keeping the event outdoors to ensure the health and safety of the community, entertainers, vendors and staff.

The fair is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance on the fair website or at the gate.