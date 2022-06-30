San Rafael

Marin County Fair Returns to In-Person Event for First Time Since 2019

Outdoor-only fair in San Rafael is open daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 4

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Marin County Fair in San Rafael returns to an in person event Thursday for the first time since 2019.

The outdoor-only event with the theme "So Happy Together" runs through July 4 at the county fairgrounds on Avenue of the Flags.

The Marin County Department of Cultural Services says it is keeping the event outdoors to ensure the health and safety of the community, entertainers, vendors and staff.

The fair is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance on the fair website or at the gate.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

San RafaelMarin County fair
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us