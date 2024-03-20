Winner! Mega Millions ticket worth $1.75 million sold in Sacramento

One lucky Mega Millions player in Sacramento is holding a ticket worth $1.75 million after matching the first five numbers in Tuesday night's draw, according to the California lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was sold at Lichine's Liquor & Deli at 7107 S. Land Park Drive in the California state capital and is worth $1,748,612, the lottery says.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's $893 million Mega Millions draw were 24-46-49-62-66 and the Mega ball 7.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state game, so the jackpot rises to an estimated $977 million for Friday night's draw, the lottery says.

Meanwhile, the next Powerball jackpot early Wednesday was estimated to be $687 million for the next draw that night. Ticket entries close at 7 p.m.