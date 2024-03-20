lottery

Winner! Mega Millions ticket worth $1.75 million sold in Sacramento

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

One lucky Mega Millions player in Sacramento is holding a ticket worth $1.75 million after matching the first five numbers in Tuesday night's draw, according to the California lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was sold at Lichine's Liquor & Deli at 7107 S. Land Park Drive in the California state capital and is worth $1,748,612, the lottery says.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's $893 million Mega Millions draw were 24-46-49-62-66 and the Mega ball 7.

mega millions 5 hours ago

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $977 million after no big winner drawn Tuesday night

mega millions Jan 31

What to know about playing the lottery (from a math professor who won)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state game, so the jackpot rises to an estimated $977 million for Friday night's draw, the lottery says.

Meanwhile, the next Powerball jackpot early Wednesday was estimated to be $687 million for the next draw that night. Ticket entries close at 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

lotterymega millions
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us