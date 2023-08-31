Fairfield

Missing Fairfield woman believed to be dead, arrest warrant issued for ex-boyfriend, police say

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

The case of a missing Fairfield woman Erica Brown, 36, is now taking a turn.

Now, the Fairfield Police Department is issuing an arrest warrant for her ex-boyfriend Mark Randle, 45. They also believe Brown is no longer alive.

According to police, Randle was living with Brown when she went missing.

There was a memorial that sat on the front yard of the Fairfield home, where Brown was last seen on Aug. 20. A neighbor told NBC Bay Area off camera that Brown was a beautiful soul.

Nikila Walker-Gibson is one of Brown’s closest friends also spoke out on Thursday.

“It’s really a challenge to continue the day and know that she may not be out there,” she said.

Police believe Brown is no longer alive and Walker-Gibson is now trying her best to stay strong. But she says the latest developments in the case are devastating.

“It breaks my heart. We’ll never get to see her smile,” she said.

Police say that Randle has strong ties to both Fairfield and Vallejo and also goes by “Tweezy” “Tweez” and “Mark Twain.”

Authorities are asking the public to not approach Randle and call 911 if they see him.

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
