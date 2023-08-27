Fairfield

Fairfield police ask for public's help finding missing woman

Anyone with information about 36-year-old Erica Brown's whereabouts is asked to reach out at 707-428-7600

By Bay City News

The Fairfield Police Department asked for the public's help Sunday morning in locating a missing 36-year-old woman.

Erica Brown was last seen at her Fairfield home on Aug. 20, and police consider her disappearance to be "suspicious in nature." 

Officers said they are considering her boyfriend, 45-year-old Mark Randle, as a person of interest in this case. He was living with her at her time of disappearance and was last seen driving an early 2000s black sedan.

Anyone with more information on Brown's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Unit at 707-428-7600.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
