Fairfield police ask for public's help finding missing woman

The Fairfield Police Department asked for the public's help Sunday morning in locating a missing 36-year-old woman.

Erica Brown was last seen at her Fairfield home on Aug. 20, and police consider her disappearance to be "suspicious in nature."

Officers said they are considering her boyfriend, 45-year-old Mark Randle, as a person of interest in this case. He was living with her at her time of disappearance and was last seen driving an early 2000s black sedan.

Anyone with more information on Brown's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Unit at 707-428-7600.