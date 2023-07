A brush fire burned roughly 7 acres in Napa Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The blaze broke out near the 1100 block of Coombsville Road, according to Cal Fire.

Structures were threatened and evacuations were ordered.

Residents were told to view the Zonehaven map for evacuation information.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other information was immediately available.

#CoombsvilleFire: CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and Napa Fire Department are in Unified Command of a vegetation fire near the 1100 block of Coombsville Road, Napa. A full wildland response has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/Br5W1uLoQq — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 5, 2023