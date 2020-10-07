Napa Man Dies Day After Being Shot by Deputy During Traffic Stop: Sheriff

A 47-year-old Napa man died Tuesday night after being shot by a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop late Monday near Kaiser Road and Highway 221, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

Juan Adrian Garcia was pulled over shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. He got out of his vehicle and walked toward the deputy with one hand behind his back, according to the sheriff's office.

"The deputy retreated while repeatedly asking the subject to stop and show his hands, but Garcia refused to comply," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Garcia kept his right hand behind his back and "advanced aggressively" toward the deputy, who fired his weapon when Garcia came within close range, the sheriff's office said. It was later determined Garcia was not holding anything.

Arriving deputies and Napa police officers administered CPR and first aid to Garcia before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said the unidentified deputy's body worn camera was activated and captured video footage of the shooting. That video will be shared with the media and public early next week, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy, who was not identified, was uninjured and has been put on administrative leave while the county Major Crimes Task Force investigates the shooting.