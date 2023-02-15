New Details Emerge in San Jose Kidnapping Case

A woman, who prosecutors deemed the mastermind of the San Jose kidnapping last April, is due for sentencing next month.

Yesenia Ramirez and her accomplice, both pled ‘no contest’ to their kidnapping-related charges.

Ramirez faces up to 14-years in prison. But on Wednesday, her attorney filed new court documents to try to reduce or even eliminate her time behind bars by portraying the kidnapping suspect as a victim.

The images were compelling and incriminating as video showed Jose Portillo carrying a covered baby carrier with a three-month-old boy inside. The baby is called Baby Brandon to protect his identity.

The man takes the baby and gets into a car. He's seen later walking back with a seemingly empty carrier.

After an extensive highly publicized search, Baby Brandon was recovered and Portillo, along with Ramirez, were arrested and charged with eight counts of kidnapping and conspiracy.

Ramirez turned out to be friends with the child's family and had actually taken Brandon and his grandmother shopping, so Portillo could snatch the baby while the women unloaded the groceries.

Text messages showed Ramirez had planned several prior attempts to kidnap Brandon.

As the sentencing date approaches, Ramirez’s attorney filed papers today that depict a graphic history of Ramirez being abused. Cody Salfen says due to her “no contest” plea, Ramirez never had a full trial, so her psychological history was never shown.

“Our job is to present more of ‘why!’ ‘Why?’ What was going on in her life at the time? What was her motivations?’” Salfen said.

The sentencing brief filed Wednesday included page after page of Ramirez’s supposed history, including a life of poverty in El Salvador, numerous incidents of abuse, mainly by her stepfather, leading to hospitalizations and psychiatric treatments, followed by rape and, later, domestic abuse.

“The California legislature has recognized that ‘people who commit crimes are often because they themselves have been victims of crimes. It’s a really vicious cycle that is the reality of our criminal Justice system that the ‘prey’ often become ‘Predators.’”

Salfen added Ramirez’s family, including her estranged husband and Baby Brandon’s family had relationships that still need to be explored.

Santa Clara County D.A. Jeff Rosen argues the egregious nature of the offense, involving multiple kidnapping plans, has his office recommending 13 years and 4 months in prison for Ramirez.

