Suspects in San Jose Kidnapping Case Elect to Plea ‘Guilty as Charged'

Suspects in the baby Brandon kidnapping in San Jose have elected to plea "guilty as charged" after a preliminary hearing held Tuesday.

The decision came after the second day of a preliminary hearing for suspects Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo.

Testimony during the hearing revealed that before the kidnapping Ramirez twice asked to take baby Brandon out shopping. The second time, police allege, Ramirez did not return the baby until the next morning.

#BREAKING:

The suspects in the #BabyBrandon kidnapping, Yesenia Ramirez and José Portillo, have elected to plea “GUILTY AS CHARGED” after today’s preliminary hearing #DEVELOPING pic.twitter.com/jvUqa0yjWU — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) August 2, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brandon's mother, Jessica, took the stand Tuesday and said she was furious.

The mother said she is afraid the suspects will get out of jail and do something worse.

When asked to identify the suspect, Jessica looked right at Ramirez.

Prosecutors allege Ramirez or her sometime boyfriend, Portillo, may have placed a tracking device on baby Brandon's family car. Jessica also testified that her car brakes may have been tampered with at some point.

Testimony indicates Ramirez allegedly told another "sometime boyfriend" she had given birth to his child, and she kidnapped Brandon because he demanded she show him the baby.

"Very bizarre. There are all sorts of intricacies. All sorts of moving parts," said Cody Salfen, a lawyer representing Ramirez. "And even now having reviewed all the discovery. And even now having reviewed all the discovery that I have, I'm still trying to make sense of certain parts of it."

The lead investigator testified that third man, Francisco Marquez, firmly believed baby Brandon was his. He called police the day after the kidnapping to ask why they arrested his child's mother.

Ramirez's attorney has taken issue with the police investigation, claiming it has not been thorough in a case that has baffled even him.