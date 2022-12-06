Washington Man to Be Arraigned for Alleged Newark Revenge Killing

A man from Washington will be arraigned Wednesday for allegedly taking revenge for the death of his daughter by killing a Newark man, according to police and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Louie Lopez, 52, was charged Monday with the slaying of 40-year-old Reynaldo Cantu outside Cantu's Newark home Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors allege Lopez took revenge because he believed his 16-year-old daughter was killed by Cantu's son. Lopez's daughter died in October, according to prosecutors.

Police went at 2:22 p.m. to the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue, where Lopez allegedly confronted Cantu as he sat in his car, police and prosecutors said. Lopez allegedly asked where Cantu's son was, stating it was Cantu's son who killed his daughter, according to prosecutors. Then Lopez shot Cantu twice, prosecutors said.

Police arrested Lopez on Saturday in San Jose and booked him into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to police.

Newark police are asking anyone with more information about the case to call or email Detective Sgt. Yama Homayoun at 510-578-4920 or at yama.homayoun@newark.org, or to leave a tip anonymously at 510-578-4965.