For the first time since March 5, 2020, there are no COVID-19 patients at San Francisco General Hospital, a doctor announced Thursday.

"A huge milestone in our battle against this pandemic," Dr. Vivek Jain wrote in a tweet.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A truly momentous day at San Francisco General Hospital @ZSFGCare @UCSF @SFGHFoundation: for the first time since March 5, 2020, we have zero patients with #COVID19 in our hospital. A huge milestone in our battle against this pandemic. — Vivek Jain (@VivekJainMD) May 20, 2021

Since hitting a peak early this year, COVID-19 hospitalizations in San Francisco have been plummeting ever since.