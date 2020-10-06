Calistoga Post Office Resumes Operations After Evacuation Order Lifted

The Calistoga Post Office has resumed deliveries and other regular operations after closing due to the Glass Fire burning in the area, U.S. Postal Service officials said Tuesday.

All of Calistoga was under a mandatory evacuation order as a result of the Glass Fire, which has burned more than 66,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties, but that order was lifted Sunday afternoon. The fire is 50 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

Post offices elsewhere in Napa County -- at 5 Angwin Plaza in Angwin and at 5850 Chiles Pope Valley Road in Pope Valley -- remain closed.

Customers are being asked to go to the post office at 1461 Main St. in St. Helena between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and provide a photo ID for mail pickup.