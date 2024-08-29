20-acre fire in Sonoma County destroys 4 structures

A 20-acre fire in Sonoma County, east of Petaluma, destroyed four structures and damaged one, as crews managed to stop the blaze's forward progress Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

The Gulch Fire, which ignited at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the community of Lakeville, was 95% contained as of Thursday morning, Cal Fire said.

The brush fire started at Stage Gulch Road, near Lakeville Highway and spread to nearby structures, Cal Fire said. At least four structures were destroyed and one was damaged, but it wasn't immediately clear if any of them were homes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Cal Fire said.