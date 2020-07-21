Sonoma County Jail

Former Sonoma County Jail Inmate Dies From In-Custody Injury

By Bay City News

A former Sonoma County Jail inmate died Saturday from a head injury he suffered while in custody, sheriff's officials said Monday. 

Michael Webber, 48, was in custody at the Main Adult Detention Facility, until July 4, when a correctional deputy found him at 1:40 a.m. apparently having a seizure in his cell. The deputy was doing routine rounds, according to sheriff's officials. 

Webber was taken to a hospital and admitted for a head injury. Sheriff's officials said Webber had been arrested June 29 on suspicion of vandalism and violating his probation. 

He was without a home. A judge released Webber from custody on July 9 and he remained in the hospital until he died, according to the sheriff's office. 

Detectives with the sheriff's violent crimes unit and the coroner's office are investigating Webber's death because it appears he died from an injury he suffered while in custody. 

The sheriff's office extended its condolences to Webber's family and friends.

