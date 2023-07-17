Man's hand partly amputated after being hit by boat's propeller at Lake Berryessa

A 39-year-old man had part of his hand amputated and suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon after falling off a boat and being struck by the vessel's propeller at Lake Berryessa, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported about 12:48 p.m. and a deputy found the Richmond man suffering major lacerations on his hand and wrist and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, the sheriff's office said.

The man was not wearing a life jacket, but family members were able to pull him back up to the boat, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The victim, who had been riding on the front of the bow before he fell into the water, was airlifted to a hospital in Vacaville for surgery.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public that riding on the bow, or forward part of a boat, is not allowed due to safety concerns.