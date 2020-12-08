Marin to Join Most Bay Area Counties in New Stay-at-Home Order

Marin County is expected to join the rest of the Bay Area Tuesday in the new stay-at-home order that has been issued to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order went into effect Sunday night and Monday morning in other counties of the Bay Area like Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Alameda and San Francisco. San Mateo County has decided not to follow.

Marin County will go under the new stay-at-home order at noon.

"By taking this action we are saving lives, protecting our health care delivery system, and keeping those at highest risk and essential workers safe," the county said in a statement.

Under the new order, all gathering with members of other households are prohibited.

Below you can find a list of how this new mandate applies to businesses:

Restaurants and other foodservice may operate for take-out, curbside pickup or delivery only

Bars, brewpubs, breweries, pubs, craft distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms must close

Indoor retail may operate at 20% capacity

Indoor grocery and food stores may operate at 35% capacity

Indoor shopping malls may operate at 20% capacity, but close food courts and common areas

Personal care services, including nail and hair salons, must close

Places of worship and cultural ceremonies may operate outdoors only.

Gyms and fitness centers may operate outdoors only. Outdoor fitness classes are allowed with distancing and face coverings and without running groups. One-to-one personal training is allowed following the limited services guidance only when no other individuals are on the business premises.

Museums and exhibit spaces must close.

Hotels and lodging facilities may operate for essential travel only unless the reservation is for at least the minimum time period required for quarantine and the persons identified in the reservation will quarantine in the hotel or lodging entity until after that time period has expired

Cardrooms must close

Family entertainment centers must close

Playgrounds must close

Overnight stays at campgrounds are not allowed

Outdoor recreation facilities (sports fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, golf courses, skate parks, etc.) may operate with no mixing of households and no food or beverages

Live performances are not allowed

The stay-at-home order will remain in place until January 4.