Mill Valley Police Search for Missing Woman

Mill Valley police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 62-year-old woman who may have been hiking on a Mt. Tamalpais trail on Sunday.
Jennifer Aranson, described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 122 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.
She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon, and possibly was walking on a trail on Mt. Tam somewhere between West Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
Authorities said she may have been driving a White Toyota Sienna van with California plates 7NUV483.
Anyone who has seen Aranson, knows where she is located is, or has seen her van is asked to call the Mill Valley Police Department at (415) 389-4100.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News