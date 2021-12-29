Missing Woman's Body Found in Napa River

The Napa County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified a body found in the Napa River as Crystal Lea McCarthy, a 37-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month.

McCarthy was reported missing on Dec. 14. The Napa County Sheriff's Deputy first found her body on Dec. 23 near the Third Street Bridge.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The coroner's office stated the cause of death is pending, and the results will not be released until several weeks from now.

The Napa Police Department will continue to investigate McCarthy's disappearance and death. Police urge anyone with more information to contact Detective Brandt Keown at (707) 257-9592.