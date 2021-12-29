missing woman

Missing Woman's Body Found in Napa River

By Bay City News

The Napa County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified a body found in the Napa River as Crystal Lea McCarthy, a 37-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month

McCarthy was reported missing on Dec. 14. The Napa County Sheriff's Deputy first found her body on Dec. 23 near the Third Street Bridge. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The coroner's office stated the cause of death is pending, and the results will not be released until several weeks from now. 

The Napa Police Department will continue to investigate McCarthy's disappearance and death. Police urge anyone with more information to contact Detective Brandt Keown at (707) 257-9592.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

missing womanNapa CountyCrystal Lea McCarthy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us