Body Found in Napa River ‘Appears' to Be Missing Woman: Officials

Officials with the Napa County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that they may have found the body of a missing North Bay woman in the Napa River.

According to officials, a woman's body was found in the river near the Third Street Bridge. Sheriff officials believe that the body found was Crystal Lea McCarthy, who has been reported missing since Dec. 13.

Authorities believed McCarthy may have been swept into the river during the recent storms in the area.

Investigators said they won't be able to make a positive identification until an autopsy is performed.

No other details have been released at this time.