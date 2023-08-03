Mountain lion sighting in Petaluma store parking lots

Attempts to locate a mountain lion seen near a store in Petaluma were unsuccessful, police said early Thursday morning, urging residents to use caution when walking in the area.

The Petaluma Police Department said in an advisory shortly after 1:45 a.m. it received multiple reports of a mountain lion sighting in the parking lots near Kohl's department store and Home 2 Suites Hotel on North McDowell Boulevard.

Numerous callers reported the mountain lion was traveling between the hotel and other nearby closed stores, police said.

If anyone sees the animal, they should call 911 or Petaluma Dispatch at 707-762-2727.

More information about safety around the animals can be found at on the Mountain Lion Foundation website.