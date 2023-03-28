North Bay Neighborhood Affected by Landslide on Alert as Rain Returns

A neighborhood in Santa Rosa already affected by a sliding hillside was on alert Tuesday morning as a new storm moved in.

For the past week, city engineers have been monitoring the slide, removing some of the soil. Two homes have been red-tagged, and four others are under watch.

A Santa Rosa Fire Department official says residents should not take warnings lightly, especially the wind advisory forecasting strong gusts that could cause downed power lines and outages.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.