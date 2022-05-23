St. Helena

Pope Fire in St. Helena 80% Contained, Remains at 5 Acres

By Bay City News

The St. Helena Fire Department with assistance from Cal Fire continues to battle a blaze dubbed the Pope Fire on Howell Mountain in the Ridgeview area and it is currently at 80% containment, authorities announced at 8:56 p.m. on Monday. 

The fire was first announced at 5 p.m. on Monday and is located on the south side of Howell Mountain between The Silverado Trail and Ridgeview Lane. 

Members of the county sheriff's department and the St. Helena Police carried out mandatory evacuations for some residents near Pope Fire on Howell Mountain in the Ridgeview area and other parts of the mountain, authorities announced at 7:24 p.m. 

Residents were able to return home around 9:30 p.m.

The Silverado Trail at Pope Street next to Zinfandel Lane remains closed in both directions at this time. 

The fire has not breached 5 acres, authorities said.

