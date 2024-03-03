Winner! 5/5 Powerball ticket worth $480K sold in North Bay

A Powerball player in the North Bay is holding a winning ticket worth about $480,000 after matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket, bought at the Safeway store at 2090 Harbison Drive in Vacaville, was one of two 5/5 Powerball tickets sold in California, each worth $484,265, the lottery said. The other ticket was sold at a liquor store in Inglewood in Southern California.

Two additional 5/5 tickets were sold in Michigan and Georgia.

The winning numbers in Saturday night's $443 million Powerball draw were 3-18-27-36-53 and the Powerball number 12.

There were no jackpot tickets sold in the multi-state game, so the pot jumps to an estimated $460 million for Monday night's draw.