Powerball ticket worth $207K sold in Petaluma

A Powerball ticket sold in Petaluma just missed winning the $152 million jackpot but still is worth $207,000 for matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 2000 Lakeville Highway in Petaluma, lottery officials said. No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state drawing.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's Powerball draw were 22-26-39-47-63 and the Powerball 12.

Without a jackpot winner, the estimated pot for the next Powerball draw Saturday is $173 million.

Meanwhile, the estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions draw was sitting at $181 million.