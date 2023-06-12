Santa Rosa businesses targeted in series of hate crimes

The LGBTQ+ community was targeted in a series of hate crimes and hate speech in Santa Rosa.
Police say hateful messages were left outside several businesses -- mostly owned by members or supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.
The businesses were covered in stickers with hateful rhetoric, and some of those stickers were used to cover up support for the LGBTQ+ community and the Black Lives Matter movement.
So far, no arrests have been made.
