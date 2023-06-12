Santa rosa

Santa Rosa businesses targeted in series of hate crimes

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The LGBTQ+ community was targeted in a series of hate crimes and hate speech in Santa Rosa.

Police say hateful messages were left outside several businesses -- mostly owned by members or supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

The businesses were covered in stickers with hateful rhetoric, and some of those stickers were used to cover up support for the LGBTQ+ community and the Black Lives Matter movement.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa rosa
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us