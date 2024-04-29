Interstate 680

Southbound I-680 in the East Bay reopens after weekend closure

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Southbound Interstate 680 in the East Bay reopened on scheule Monday morning after a full closure over the weekend for repaving work, according to Caltrans.

A section of southbound I-680 through Pleasanton and Sunol was shut down all weekend for the roadwork and reopened at 4 a.m. Monday, the agency said.

Caltrans crews resurfaced the freeway from the I-580-680 connector in Pleasanton south to Highway 84 in Sunol.

For more information on future freeway closures and projects, visit the official Caltrans website.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Interstate 680
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us