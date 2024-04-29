Southbound I-680 in the East Bay reopens after weekend closure

Southbound Interstate 680 in the East Bay reopened on scheule Monday morning after a full closure over the weekend for repaving work, according to Caltrans.

A section of southbound I-680 through Pleasanton and Sunol was shut down all weekend for the roadwork and reopened at 4 a.m. Monday, the agency said.

Caltrans crews resurfaced the freeway from the I-580-680 connector in Pleasanton south to Highway 84 in Sunol.

For more information on future freeway closures and projects, visit the official Caltrans website.