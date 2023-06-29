Petaluma

North Bay woman to be sentenced in 2020 false attempted kidnapping report

By Ginger Conejero Saab

A Petaluma woman was set to be sentenced Thursday after she was found guilty of falsely reporting an attempted kidnapping in December 2020.

Prosecutors are seeking 6 months in prison for Katie Sorensen, who falsely claimed a couple tried to kidnap her children while they were shopping at a Petaluma arts and crafts store.

Sorensen's sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. at Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

