Solano County responds to group's planned new city

Solano County is delivering a wake-up call to a group of investors dreaming up a plan for a new city near Travis Air Force Base.

The group calling itself California Forever now owns more than 50,000 acres of land, purchased between 2018 and now.

But the county administrator says not so fast. In a statement Bill Emlin says, "The voter-approved general plan and orderly growth ordinance allows only for agricultural uses on the majority of land California Forever has acquired."

