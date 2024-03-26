Vandal paints swastikas on Ukrainian flags in Mill Valley

Someone spray-painted swastikas onto Ukrainian flags posted outside two Mill Valley homes last weekend.

Police received a call around 12:30 p.m. Saturday concerning vandalism in the 100 block of Molino Avenue. Witnesses told officers someone spray-painted a black swastika on the flag, which was on private property.

Police said the resident confirmed the vandalism occurred sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

During the investigation, officers located a second victim near Molino Avenue and Wildomar Street, whose Ukrainian flag was also vandalized with a swastika during the same time period.

Police are reviewing video from surveillance cameras, but said they had no suspects as of Monday afternoon. Detectives are treating the incidents as hate crimes and ask area residents to check surveillance video and bring any evidence to police.

"The Mill Valley Police Department and our staff stand firmly with the City of Mill Valley against all forms of hate and discrimination," Mill Valley Police Chief Rick Navarro said, in a statement. "Crimes of hate targeting any segment of our community will not be tolerated. We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences a hate crime to report it to our office immediately so that we can swiftly investigate the incident and work towards ensuring justice is served."

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Detective Sergeant David Kollerer at dkollerer@cityofmillvalley.org or at (415) 389-4278. Anonymous tips can be left using the Mill Valley Police anonymous tip line at (415) 721-4547.