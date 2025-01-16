Vacaville police dog shot, gets leg amputated after apprehension of armed man

A Vacaville police dog got shot and had his leg amputated after he took an armed man into custody Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Vacaville Police Department said they were alerted Wednesday about a certain 52-year-old resident, identified as Darren Crail, who claimed to be armed with a rifle while inside a residence in the 300 block of Regency Circle.

Crail reportedly called 911 and threatened to shoot others and even harm himself. Police said they offered him resources and various services but he denied it.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers and K9 Murph approached the residence after police failed to coax him out of the residence.

However, Crail reportedly exited the front door armed with a rifle and refused to surrender peacefully.

Murph attempted to take Crail into custody but the suspect fired at least one rifle round, hitting the dog.

Officers sent Murph to an emergency veterinary hospital, while Crail suffered minor injuries and was also treated at a local hospital.

Police said Murph had a successful surgery and is recovering but his left front leg had to be amputated due to the severity of his injury.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible Vacaville community for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support during this time," police said.