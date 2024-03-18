artificial intelligence

Nvidias AI conference: GTC 2024 brings thousands to San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tech conferences are making a comeback in the Bay Area, but the region has not seen a massive event for quite some time.

That ended with Nvidia's annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose this week, which attracted tens of thousands of people packing the downtown area to discuss artificial intelligence.

NBC Bay Area business tech reporter Scott Budman discusses just how big the conference is in the video report above.

