Oakland A's discuss extending Coliseum lease with city, county

The answer to the question of how long the Athletics will stick around in Oakland before moving to a new stadium in Las Vegas could be answered soon.

A meeting focused on a possible lease extension at the Coliseum was scheduled to take place Thursday.

The A’s lease at the Coliseum expires after this upcoming season.

The city of Oakland, Alameda County and the A’s met last month about a possible lease extension and, as planned, are meeting again in private Thursday.

"The city of Oakland looks forward to a productive conversation with the A’s and the county to discuss the team’s desire for a lease extension at the Coliseum," the mayor's office said in a statement.

The A’s would be looking for a short-term lease while they build a new $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas, which likely wouldn’t be completed until 2028.

Last week, the team released renderings of the domed ballpark, which would be built on the site of the Tropicana hotel.

The team is also considering Triple-A ballparks in Sacramento and Salt Lake City if it can’t come to an agreement on a lease extension at the Coliseum.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the A’s for a comment on Thursday's meeting but did not immediately hear back.