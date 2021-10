Oakland police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting near McClymonds High School.

The shooting happened just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police did not provide details about the victim's condition.

Further information was not immediately available.