crime

Oakland Police Investigate Surge in Violent Crimes

The surge included three people who were killed in a 24-hour period, as well as 32 robberies within the same time period

Getty

Police in Oakland on Friday reported a surge in violent crime in the city during the past week.

The surge included three people who were killed in a 24-hour period on Wednesday and into Thursday, police said. Officers were also investigating 32 robberies within a 24-hour period.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police said the crimes ranged from robberies to carjackings, and investigators believe the crimes are crimes of opportunity being committed by two groups of male and female suspects ranging in ages from 11-years-old to their early 20s.

Local

Oakland 2 hours ago

Beloved Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland Working on Reopening Plan

half moon bay 4 hours ago

2 Rescued From Fire at Historic Inn in Half Moon Bay

In many of the crimes, two or more suspects were in vehicles looking for distracted victims. The suspects would then confront the victim and rob or carjack them, police said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us