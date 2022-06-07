Oakland Police Investigate Two Fatal Shootings Overnight

Oakland police were investigating two unrelated fatal shootings that occurred in the span of an hour overnight Tuesday, according to the police department.

The first shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where OPD Communications Division received a ShotSpotter activation, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics tried to save the man, but he died at the scene, police said. A second victim was injured in the shooting but was expected to survive.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

A second fatal shooting occurred just after midnight in the 11000 block of Novelda Drive, police said. Arriving officers found a man with apparent gunshot wound(s).

The victim died at the scene, police said. His identity is being withheld pending notificationof family.

Anyone with information on either shooting should contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.