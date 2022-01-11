Oakland Police Offer $10K Reward for Information in Death of Butte County Teen

The Oakland Police Department is seeking information about the death of a teenager from Butte County.

The family of Tatiana Dugger said she left her Oroville home in January of last year, headed for Oakland with a man they didn't know. She was last seen at an East Oakland hotel.

Then in March, a hiker discovered the body of the 19-year-old in Siskiyou County.

Investigators believe Dugger may have been a victim of human trafficking.

Tuesday was Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and investigators said they want to remind the public there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.