Missing At-Risk Oakland Woman Found Safe: Police

Update, 9:45 a.m. Thursday: Amanda West has been found safe after she went missing Tuesday evening, according to Oakland police.

SAFELY LOCATED:



Thank you to our community and media partners, Amanda West is no longer a #Missing Person. She has been safely located.#SAFEOAKLAND pic.twitter.com/dWpjviDJa1 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 9, 2021

Police in Oakland need the public's assistance in finding a missing 25-year-old woman, considered at-risk because her family said she has mental health challenges.

Amanda West was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Broadway in Oakland. She is possibly driving a blue four-door 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

West stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gold and tan sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about West's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.