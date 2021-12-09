Missing At-Risk Oakland Woman Found Safe: Police

Update, 9:45 a.m. Thursday: Amanda West has been found safe after she went missing Tuesday evening, according to Oakland police.
Police in Oakland need the public's assistance in finding a missing 25-year-old woman, considered at-risk because her family said she has mental health challenges.
Local
Amanda West was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Broadway in Oakland. She is possibly driving a blue four-door 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
West stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gold and tan sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about West's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.