One person died in a two-alarm house fire Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Cole Valley neighborhood, according to the fire department.

The fire broke out on the top level of a three-story structure in the 1100 block of Shrader Street, near Grattan Elementary School, fire officials said.

One person was rescued from the building but suffered unknown injuries and died at the scene, the fire department said.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.