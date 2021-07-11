OpenRoad

OpenRoad: Battling Climate Change in the Bay Area (Episode 70)

As California's climate warms, dries and changes rapidly and huge and historic fires scorch vast portions of the state with catastrophic consequences, those responsible for managing large landscapes and fighting fires are collaborating with fire ecologists and local communities to reduce risks in part by deploying carefully controlled and prescribed burns to diminish dangerous loads of fuel in our forests and grasslands. We’ll see a prescribed burn in action and discover the detailed science, planning and training that goes into it. And we’ll be inspired by the promise of an Ecological Workforce Initiative aimed at creating tens of thousands of new jobs that pay well to restore the health of the earth.

Local

Make sure to follow these three organizations involved in this week's episode:

OpenRoadBay Areaclimate change
