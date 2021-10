A crash involving a semi-truck closed the northbound lanes of Highway 17 near Brush Road early Wednesday morning about five miles south of Los Gatos.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a 12:20 a.m. report of a big rig overturned on its side and a spill.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at the Redwood Estates off-ramp, according to a 2:35 a.m. tweet from the CHP.

The lanes were cleared and reopened by about 4:50 a.m., the CHP said.